Ministry of Internal Affairs names new spokesman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Internal Affairs has named its new spokesperson Nurdilda Oraz, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

Mr. Oraz will serve not only as the spokesperson, but also as an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs.



He is a graduate of the Ak-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Karaganda Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.



He worked as a correspondent and editor at republican TV channels and press services of various government agencies.