Ministry of Investment and Development expects decrease of volume of investments by 30-40%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan expects a decrease of the volume of investments by 30-40% as a result of 2015, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev informed at the CCS press conference.

"Those global challenges the world economy faces now impact direct investments globally. We can see that direct investments go to more protected markets and developed countries. This is the reason we see that developing countries experience hard times now," A. Issekeshev noted.

According to him, Kazakhstan faced the same problem. "There is no statistics for the last year yet. However, we expect a decrease of investments by 30-40%," he stressed.

Nevertheless, the work held within the industrialization gives positive results.

"We will have a decrease of investments in the oil and gas sector, mining sphere - by about 70% and construction - by 50%. The prospects seem to be better in the processing industry. It is estimated to be at the level of 10%," the minister noted.