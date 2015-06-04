Ministry of Investment and Development plans to establish small and medium-sized industrial service companies around big projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev told about the work on increasing the local share in implementation of projects.

"In according to your orders, we have had talks with foreign companies on increasing the share of the local content in the implemented projects such as the Tengizchevoil expansion, "Karachaganak", "Astana-EXPO-2017", "Abu Dhabi Plaza," Asset Issekeshev said addressing President N. Nazarbayev at the sitting of the Foreign Investors Council.

According to him, an agreement on increasing the share of the local content has been reached regarding the Tengizchevroil expansion project. The database of 116 Kazakh companies for "Karachaganak" project, "EXPO-2017" and "Abu Dhabi Plaza" projects has been formed. The first contracts are already fulfilled.

"Despite the first visible results, this work still holds a great potential. We will continue to work with investors. We also plan to establish a chain of small and medium industrial service companies around big projects," A. Issekeshev said.