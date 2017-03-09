Ministry of Investments and Industry official taken into custody

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Geology and Subsurface Use Committee of the Kazakh Investments and Industry Ministry Bazarbay Nurabayev has been taken into custody for a 2-month period.

Earlier, the National Bureau for Countering Corruption suppressed activity of a criminal group led by Bazarbay Nurabayev. According to investigators, Nurabayev received bribes from businessmen for signing sub-surface use contracts across entire Kazakhstan.

Deputy Chairman of the Geology and Subsurface Use Committee N.Kurbanov, heads of Centerkaznedra and Yuzhkaznedra A.Nurzhaubay and Y.Adilkhanov, Chief of Kazgeoinform A.Utegenov, head of Mangistau regional geology inspection B.Mutan as well as chiefs of structural divisions of the Geology Committee were involved in the scheme.

The total amount of the bribes taken by B.Nurabayev exceeded $100,000, a press release of Almaty District Court No2 of Astana reads.