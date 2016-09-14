  • kz
    Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society established in Kazakhstan

    01:21, 14 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree "On further improvement of the public administration system in the Republic of Kazakhstan," Akorda press service informed.

    As per the decree, the Ministry of Culture and Sport will transfer its functions on interaction with religious associations, ensuring citizens' rights for the freedom of conscious, as well as on interaction of the government and civil sector to the newly established Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society.

    Besides, some functions of the Ministry of Education and Science in youth policy sector will be also transferred to the new Ministry.

    The Ministry will be headed by Nurlan Yermekbayev, former Presidential Aide-Secretary of the Security Council (since 2014). 

