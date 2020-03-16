  • kz
    Ministry of Trade recommends selling bread and confectionery packaged

    10:33, 16 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ministry of Trade and Integration recommends selling of bakery and confectionery products in packaged form, Kazinform reports.

    This recommendation was given in order to implement the Presidential Decree on the introduction of a state of emergency in Kazakhstan due to the COVID-19.

    «Grocery stores, grocery supermarkets and grocery markets should function as normal. Selling of bakery and confectionery products should be carried out only in packaged form,» the agency informed on its Facebook account.


    Government of Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China Government
