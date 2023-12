BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A minor earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale was registered in south of Kyrgyzstan near Osh and Batken, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic said on Tuesday, Kabar reports.

According to the report, the quake’s tremors were felt on Tuesday at 5:39 a.m.

The origin place of the earthquake is located on the territory of Tajikistan.