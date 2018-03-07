Minor flooding predicted several regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather forecasters predict minor flooding in three regions of Kazakhstan, including Almaty city, in the next two days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In the next two days, March 8 and 9, minor flooding and formation of overland flows are expected in the low-mountainous area of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions, and Almaty city due to the rise in air temperature, snowmelt and rainfall," Kazhydromet Weather Service said.

Meanwhile, several highways in northern and central Kazakhstan were closed as a result of the ongoing blizzard.