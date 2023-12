BISHKEK. KAZINFORM -A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was registered on the territory of Issyk-Kul Oblast of Kyrgyzstan on Monday at 12:05 a.m, Kabar reports.

The minor quake’s tremors were felt in villages of Dzheti-Oguz region, the Institute of Seismology of the Kyrgyz National Academy of Sciences said.

According to preliminary data, no casualties or damage were reported.