Minor volcanic eruption observed on Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A small eruption was observed Friday on Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan, spewing smoke as high as 1,600 meters, the weather agency said, Kyodo reports.

Theeruption occurred at 7:57 a.m. at the No. 1 crater of Mt. Aso's Nakadake, whichis 1,506 meters above sea level, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the latest in a series of small-scale eruptions at the volcano inKumamoto Prefecture since April. No volcanic cinders were detected but theagency warned of volcanic gas.

Theagency raised Mt. Aso's volcanic alert level to 2 on a scale of 1 to 5 inApril, urging people not to approach the crater. Local municipalities haverestricted entry to areas within 1 kilometer of the crater.