Minsk conference to mark CIS' 25th anniversary on 28-29 September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The international workshop conference entitled as 25th Anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States: Results and Prospects will take place in Minsk on 28-29 September, BelTA learnt from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The event will kick off with a plenary session at the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB). The plenary session will be followed by work in several sections. They will highlight the following issues: economic cooperation and the improvement of the legal basis in the CIS member states (NASB Institute of Economy); science and innovative cooperation (NASB), cooperation in culture, tourism, sport and youth policy (Belarusian State University); collaboration in security, crime and terrorism prevention (Academy of Belarus' Interior Ministry).

Partaking in the conference will be representatives of the CIS bodies of sectoral cooperation, scientific and education establishments: CIS basic organizations, national academies of sciences, international and public organizations, regional associations.



The program will also include a session of the Consultative Board for Intellectual Property Protection and Technology Transfer of the International Association of Academies of Sciences.



According to the press service, an organizing committee was set up to conduct all necessary preparations for the event in Minsk. The committee is led by Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Gusakov. The organizing committee has comprised representatives of the Education Ministry, the State Science and Technology Committee, the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund and the CIS Executive Committee, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.