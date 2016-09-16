Minsk Dinamo Stadium to reopen after makeover in 2017

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Dinamo Stadium in Minsk will reopen after a major makeover in 2017, Belarus' Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Kalinin told media after his visit to the facility on 15 September, BelTA has learned.

"We view the Dinamo Stadium reconstruction as a well-organized and efficient project. There is a source of financing, which is the main thing here. Sometimes the construction is protracted, first of all, due to insufficient financing or the lack of it," Anatoly Kalinin noted. The Vice Premier believes it is important to have a modern sports venue in the center of the city.

The Vice Premier was taken on a tour around the construction site. Anatoly Kalinin was updated on the works conducted on the main and training stadiums, a rock-climbing wall and a shooting gallery. The stadium will also boast recuperation and fitness centers, VIP boxes. The aluminum roofing will cover nearly 70% of the stadium seats. The stadium will sit about 22,000 fans. The natural grass football pitch will have an under-soil heating system, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.