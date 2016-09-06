  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Minsk in top three most popular destinations for Russians in autumn

    22:16, 06 September 2016
    Photo: None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian capital of Minsk is among the top three most popular destinations for Russians in autumn, BelTA learned from the online hotel search engine RoomGuru.ru.

    The list of top ten cities included Prague, Istanbul, Minsk, Baku, Rome, Barcelona, Berlin, Warsaw, Tallinn, and Paris. According to RoomGuru.ru, the cheapest cities for autumn trips is Minsk (RUB2,700 per day) and Warsaw (RUB2,900 per day). Russian tourists book trips to the Belarusian capital for three days on average. 

    The top ten countries to travel to in autumn include Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Thailand, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Croatia.

    The ranking was compiled based on the number of hotel reservations made from 1 September to 31 October 2016, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

    Tags:
    Russia Belarus News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!