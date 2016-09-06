Minsk in top three most popular destinations for Russians in autumn

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian capital of Minsk is among the top three most popular destinations for Russians in autumn, BelTA learned from the online hotel search engine RoomGuru.ru.

The list of top ten cities included Prague, Istanbul, Minsk, Baku, Rome, Barcelona, Berlin, Warsaw, Tallinn, and Paris. According to RoomGuru.ru, the cheapest cities for autumn trips is Minsk (RUB2,700 per day) and Warsaw (RUB2,900 per day). Russian tourists book trips to the Belarusian capital for three days on average.

The top ten countries to travel to in autumn include Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Thailand, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Croatia.



The ranking was compiled based on the number of hotel reservations made from 1 September to 31 October 2016, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.