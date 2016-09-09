Minsk joins European Mobility Week

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk Mayor Andrei Shorets signed the charter on accession to the European Mobility Week (will be held from 16 to 22 September). The ceremony was held in the Minsk Town Hall, BelTA has learned.

"Participation in the European Mobility Week is a further step to ensure that our citizens are encouraged to use bikes, public transportation and other means of transport alternative to transport vehicles. This will help Minsk become more environmentally friendly, more comfortable for living," he said.

"Last year only 3 Belarusian cities supported the European Mobility Week," UN Resident Coordinator/UNDP Resident Representative in Belarus Sanaka Samarasinha said during the charter signing ceremony. "This year we have already 12 participants. Minsk is ready to adhere to the principles of the European Mobility Week throughout the year," he added.



European Mobility Week is gaining in popularity throughout the world. Its motto is Smart mobility. Strong economy. The World Car Free Day, held as part of the global campaign on September 22, encourages motorists to give up their cars for a day, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.