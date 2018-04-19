  • kz
    Minsk named CIS top spring tourist destination

    09:46, 19 April 2018
    Photo: None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk tops the list of spring tourist destinations in the CIS. The list of most popular cities among Russian tourists this spring has been compiled by the TurStat analytical agency, BelTA informs. 

    Minsk, Astana, Baku, Yerevan, Almaty, Tashkent, Chisinau, Bishkek, Dushanbe and Ashgabat are in the top ten of the CIS spring tourist destinations. The rating is based on the analysis of popularity of trips this spring.

    According to TurStat, Russian travelers usually choose weekend tours. They come to Minsk for about three days and spend $80 a day on accommodation and food.

    Chisinau and Tashkent offer the cheapest tours. Astana and Baku are the most popular cities for luxury holidays, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

