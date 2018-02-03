Minsk named most popular destination for Russians, Astana 2nd

MINSK. KAZINFORM Minsk has been named the most popular tourist destination for Russian travelers on 23 February, BelTA learned from the Russian leading online booking service Tvil.ru.

The ranking of most popular destinations among Russians during the holidays on 23-25 February is topped by the Belarusian capital. It is followed by Astana (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Yerevan (Armenia), and Tashkent (Uzbekistan).



According to Tvil.tu, Russians are expected to spend an average of 2.5 nights in Minsk (RUB2,000 per day on accommodation).