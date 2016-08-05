Minsk ready to host wheelchair dance sport world championships

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk is ready to host the IPC wheelchair dance sport world championships, Chairman of the Belarusian Fund for Assistance to Disabled Athletes, Honored Coach of the BSSR Valery Kolomiets told BelTA.

The Fund has decided to start campaigning for hosting the wheelchair dance sport world championships. The campaign is at an early stage. "In order to host guests and participants from all over the world, a city needs to meet the standards of the International Paralympic Committee. The entire infrastructure of a city must be suitable for the championship. Today I can say that Minsk is ready to host the world championships," Valery Kolomiets said.

Belarus has experience of hosting major competitions in wheelchair dance sport. Minsk hosted the European championships in 2003 and the world wheelchair dance sport championships in 2008.



"Belarusian athletes won medals in various countries, including the Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, Italy and Japan," Valery Kolomiyets said.



Partaking in the competitions are prominent athletes, world and European champions, World Cup winners, and also newcomers to the sport. "The major goal for the Belarusian Wheelchair Dance and Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation is to attract as many participants as possible in order to make it a big social event. People with disabilities also want to learn to dance and express their emotions through dance. We see how dancing draw people closer to each other," the chairman of the fund said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.