Minsk to discuss unification of EEU countries’ legislations Feb 19

MINSK. KAZINFORM The national legislations of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) can be an engine of integration as the EEU member states are creating common markets, Belarus' Deputy Economy Minister Anton Kudasov told media, BelTA has learned.

"The Treaty establishing the EEU is not the result of our work but a roadmap. According to the document, a fledged common market in key economic sectors will be created by 2025,” said Anton Kudasov.

Meanwhile, he said, experts often ask whether this process can be accelerated since 8-10 years is too long. "To accelerate this process, we need political decisions. To prepare the political decisions we need to review in detail today's legal framework and our concrete actions in this legal situation. The potential of the national legislation is quite powerful, and sometimes national legislation can be a stimulus to integration, although common international practice sees an international treaty as the linchpin of the integration. National legislation in this situation can be an engine and drive the work forward,” said the Deputy Minister.

On 19 February Minsk will host a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Council for Socio-Economic Development of Belarus at the Presidium of the Council of the Republic. The meeting will discuss the “Unification and harmonization of the legal framework in the EEU: status, goals and objectives”. The event will be held under the chairmanship of Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament Mikhail Myasnikovich.

For his part, deputy chairman of the permanent commission on economy, budget and finance of the Council of the Republic Alexander Moroz noted that the meeting will pay special attention to industrial cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union. The Senator recalled that the main objective of such cooperation is capacity-building and effective cooperation between the countries to tackle the negative trends in the world economy, common constraints. "We seek to replace imported industrial products on our common market, increase the production localization through the use of such components as raw materials, components," said the Senator.

At the same time he noted that "some new decisions by the EEU partners, which they take unilaterally, are a matter of serious concern". "Due to the prevailing unequal conditions in the common economic space our Belarusian enterprises face tough and often unfair competition. During the meeting, we will talk about it openly, and hear the position of our partners,” Alexander Moroz said.

Source: BELTA