Minsk to host 1st Young Eurasian Scientist Forum 1-4 December

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The 1st Young Eurasian Scientist Forum (YES-Forum) will take place at the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus in Minsk on 1-4 December, Chairman of the Council of Young Scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, laboratory chief at the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Andrei Ivanets told a press conference on 10 August, BelTA informs.

"The Eurasian Economic Union went operational on 1 January 2015. Its major participants are four countries: Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. This huge economic integration cannot go without sci-tech integration. The youth cannot stay aside from these processes either," Andrei Ivanets said.

The forum will feature the biggest international projects and scientific developments implemented with the participation of young Belarusian scientists together with their counterparts from the EEU member states. According to Andrei Ivanets, it is possible that the forum will include cooperation with partners from the EU countries.

Young scientists will have an opportunity to present their developments in various sectors: materials chemistry, environment, medicine, pharmaceutical biotechnologies. All these issues will be covered in themed sections of the YES Forum.

According to the Chairman of the Council of Young Scientists of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the preparations for the 1st Young Eurasian Scientist Forum has been underway since the end of 2014. The idea to hold the event was voiced during the Moscow Science Week a year ago. The Council of Young Scientists of Belarus put forward an initiative to unite of big international scientific conferences held in the EEU member states into one global event, BelTA reports.

"The event will differ from traditional conferences through the presentation of the biggest scientific integration projects. They will be united under an international team of scientists," said Andrei Ivanets. Besides, the presented projects will combine various scientific disciplines, as, according to scientists, the main breakthrough is made at the joint of several sciences. For instance, it is practically impossible to imagine the development of biology without chemistry, physics and information technology.

The forum will be held once in two years. The host country will be chosen on rotation. It is likely that the next forum of young scientists will be held in Russia.