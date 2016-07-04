Minsk to host Belarus-China forum of venture capital investments

MINSK. KAZINFORM - In August 2016 Minsk will play host to the Belarusian-Chinese forum of venture capital investments, BelTA has learned from the press service of the State Science and Technology Committee.

"The State Science and Technology Committee and the China-Belarus Industrial Park Development Company will host the Belarusian-Chinese forum of venture capital investments in Minsk on 4-5 August. The agreement was reached at the meeting of Chairman of the State Science and Technology Committee Alexander Shumilin and Chief Executive Director of the Industrial Park Development Company Hu Zheng," the press service noted.



The State Science and Technology Committee stressed that during the negotiations, the parties expressed their confidence that the event will become one of the most effective mechanisms for the development of bilateral cooperation, joint scientific and technical activities and attracting Chinese investment into high-tech industries on the basis the Great Stone Industrial Park. "The program, list of participants and innovative projects for investors will soon be coordinated with all stakeholders," the press service informed.



The State Science and Technology Committee said that the meeting also discussed the possibility of creating a joint Chinese-Belarusian center for innovative business projects, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.