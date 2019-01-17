  • kz
    Minsk to host CIS ministerial consultations in February

    14:05, 17 January 2019
    MINSK. KAZINFORM The ministerial consultations to discuss the CIS cooperation plans in 2019 will take place in the CIS Executive Committee headquarters in Minsk on 7-8 February, BelTA has learned from the press service of the committee, BELTA reports.

    The participants of the meeting will review progress in fulfilling the plan of the CIS multi-level ministerial consultations in 2018 and discuss a draft plan for 2019.

    They will also discuss a draft action program to step up cooperation between the foreign ministries of the CIS member states.

