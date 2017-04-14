Minsk to host CIS Plenipotentiaries Council session

MINSK. KAZINFORM The next meeting of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council is due to take place in Minsk on 18 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee, Kazinform refers to BELTA .

The CIS plenipotentiaries will take stock of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting which was held in Tashkent on 7 April. The foreign ministers considered 15 issues, exchanged opinions on the current international and regional problems, and discussed the aspects of enhancing the operation of the CIS bodies, strengthening the regional and international status of the organization. The meeting also considered the documents aimed at strengthening cooperation between the CIS member states in the law-enforcement, cultural, humanitarian and military sectors. The CIS plenipotentiaries are expected to outline tasks for the implementation of the documents.

The CIS Plenipotentiaries Council will also discuss the activity of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation which major goal is to assist the development of the common humanitarian space and international dialogue though support and the implementation of joint events (projects) in the areas of culture, education, science, cultural heritage preservation, information and mass communications, sports, tourism, and youth work. The fund has been set up to improve and develop new efficient mechanisms of cooperation in these fields. Executive Director of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation Anatoly Iksanov will present his report at the forthcoming session.

The participants of the meeting will also discuss the ways to improve the information support of the CIS activities, which is currently provided at two levels: inside the CIS member state (through the country's information resources) and at the interstate level with the involvement of the CIS agencies and interstate organizations. The CIS plenipotentiaries will decide on steps to popularize the activity of the organization, strengthen its positive image.

Sergei Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary, is expected to attend the meeting.