Minsk to host CIS plenipotentiary representatives July 12

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The CIS Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives to the CIS statutory and other bodies will review the draft decision of the CIS Council of Heads of State on adjusting the CIS to the new realities at the next meeting in Minsk on 12 July, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The meeting, which will be attended by Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev, is set to draft the agendas of the meetings of the CIS Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs and the CIS Council of Heads of State, which will be held in Bishkek on 15 and 16 September. In addition, the members of the Council will discuss the proposals to the draft agenda of the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, which is due in Minsk on October 28.



The permanent plenipotentiary representatives are also set to discuss the optimization of the number of the CIS Interstate Statistics Committee.



The meeting will be followed by a ceremony to honor the winners of the 2015 CIS Quality Excellence Award, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.