Minsk to host CSTO foreign ministers on July 17

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk will play host to a meeting of the CSTO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, BelTA learned from CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov.

The event will be held under the chairmanship of Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei. The meeting will be attended by CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov.



"The foreign ministers will discuss topical issues of international and regional security and cooperation among the CSTO member states members in the international arena,'" the CSTO spokesman said.



The agenda includes the draft decisions of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers on the list of joint statements in 2017, on the amendments to the regulations on the working group on Afghanistan at the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers and the plan of CSTO consultations on foreign policy, security and defense in the second half of 2017 - early 2018. The council is expected to approve these documents.



The ministers will consider the draft decision on the improvement of the mechanism to implement the agreement on the basic principles of military-technical cooperation between the states parties to the Collective Security Treaty.



The ministers will also review the documents on the establishment of the heraldic badge-emblem and insignia of the forces and means of the CSTO collective security system. All in all, the draft agenda of the meeting includes 7 issues, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .