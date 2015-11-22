Minsk to host EOC General Assembly in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in 2016 will be held in Belarus, reports TASS.

The decision was made on Saturday at the 2015 EOC General Assembly in Prague.the voting involved fifty representatives of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Europe. Armenia, Malta and Macedonia also claimed to hold the next General Assembly of the EOC. "Despite all the restrictions, we have always been with Europe, in the world of sports politics. This decision deepens the integration processes in sports. It will be important for Belarus to show itself as a dynamically developing country ready to carry out sporting events of the highest level," said the first vice-president of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus Maksim Ryzhenkov. He stressed that holding of the EOC General Assembly will strengthen the image and credibility of the republic "as a socially oriented state" and help to promote the Olympic ideals of healthy lifestyles, physical culture and sports.