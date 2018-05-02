Minsk to host Eurasian Digital Forum on 15 May

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Digital Forum (EADF) will be held in Minsk on 15 May as part of the international forum of information and communication technology TIBO 2018, BelTA learned from the organizers of the forum.

The major goal of the Eurasian Digital Forum is to discuss current matters of digital transformation and the harmonization of digital markets at the national and cross-country levels.



Among the speakers at the forum's plenary session on the prospects of creating the common Eurasian digital market will be ministers and heads of administrations of the CIS countries, representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission responsible for digital transformation of the economy and the government system, leading international ICT experts, and representatives of big technological companies.



The thematic sessions will highlight ways to remove barriers in digital transformation, facilitate cross-country cooperation in trade and integrate into the cross-continental supply chain. There are plans to make the EADF forum an annual event. TIBO 2018 will take place in Minsk on 14-18 May, BelTA reports.