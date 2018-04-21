Minsk to host International Chemistry Olympiad for school students on 23-28 April

MINSK. KAZINFORM The International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad will be held in Minsk in Belarusian State University on 23-28 April, the press service of the university told BelTA.

The Olympiad will welcome about 130 school students from 22 countries, including Armenia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Israel, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Estonia, BelTA reports.



Eleven school students (among them 2 BSU lyceum students) will represent Belarus in the contest. Young chemists will have to pass two rounds: theoretical and experimental. The school students will deal with tasks connected with the main branches of chemistry: inorganic, organic, analytical, physical, and also life and polymer sciences. Within the 3rd round the participants will conduct a five-hour chemistry experiment elaborated by professors of Lomonosov Moscow State University. The intellectual contest will feature the roundtable meeting "A dialogue with scientists". It will be attended by the team leaders and chemistry teachers of Minsk general education institutions.



The organizers of the event are the Belarusian Education Ministry, Belarusian State University and Lomonosov Moscow State University.



The International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad is held annually and is a successor to the Soviet Union Chemistry Olympiad. Its organizing committee and methodological commission include professors of the leading universities and chemistry teachers of general education schools of the participating countries.