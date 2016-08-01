Minsk to host international conference on oil and gas market prospects in September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The international conference Belarus' Market of Oil Products and Gas: Production, Trading, Retail will take place in Minsk on 22-23 September, BelTA learnt from the organizers of the forum.

The forum will analyze the main trends on the markets of energy resources, the prospects of the Belarusian oil and gas refining, oil product and liquefied gas trading. Technical and marketing novelties for fuel stations and oil industry will also be discussed.

The second day of the conference will feature a tourist tour Neftyanoi under the Belarus N program with a visit to the Belarusian gas-processing plant, a drill tower and a photo power station.



Partaking in the meetings with participants of the conference and discussion of current issues will be heads and top managers of companies - organizers of the conference and their marketing units, authorities, heads and top managers of oil refineries, leading oil traders, heads of companies-retail operators on the market of oil products.



Among the organizers of the conference are Belorusneft and the Belarusian Oil Company in cooperation with the Belarusian oil refineries (Mozyr Oil Refinery and Naftan), Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.