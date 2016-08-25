Minsk to host investment and finance forum on 29-30 September

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The forum titled as Broadening the Horizons: Investment, Finance, Development will take place in Minsk on 29-30 September, BelTA learnt from the press service of the National Agency of Investment and Privatization.

"The goal of the event is within the framework of an open dialogue between representatives of the Belarusian authorities, international financial institutions, foreign investors, national business and the expert community to discuss relevant aspects of investment cooperation and attract the attention of potential investors to Belarus," the agency said.

The forum will gather nearly 300 participants. Speaking at the event will be former President (2008-2012) of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Thomas Mirov, Director General of Stadler Minsk Philipp Brunner and head of the EBRD Office in Belarus Francis Delaey.

Experts will discuss strategies to attract foreign investment to Belarus, prospects for investment cooperation with financial institutes of the EU, the Eurasian Economic Union and China, and also opportunities to involve American investors in the implementation of projects, and other important issues. There are plans to develop a road map to set major directions for agreed actions to improve the institutional environment for expanding investment and funding opportunities. This will contribute to the development of public and private sector of the Belarusian economy.

According to the agency, investors show big interest in the oil and gas processing complex of Belarus, projects in pharmaceutics, renewable energy, waste treatment, and also a project related to the mechanical engineering and equipment manufacturing. A number of investment proposals have been prepared for the forum. These proposals take into account the interests of the government bodies and potential investors. The list of such investment proposals has been submitted to the government for consideration.

Among the organizers of the forum are the National Agency of Investment and Privatization, the investment company Uniter, and the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies (BISS).



Source: Belta.by