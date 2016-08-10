Minsk to host Korean culture festival

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk's Upper Town will host the Korean culture festival on 13 August, BelTA learned from the press service of Minsk City Hall.

The concert program consists of two parts. The first part is a traditional one. The concert of the Korean creative team Arirang at the Association of Belarusian Koreans will feature dances with knives, fans, drums. The artists will also showcase the elements of traditional Korean costumes and give a master class of traditional music. The creative team was founded in 2007. It takes part in various events and festivals both in Belarus and abroad. The band's repertoire includes court, folk, and ritual dances, modern choreography. By the way, the Minsk audience will see a number of performances for the first time.



As for the second (modern) part of the program, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Belarus will organize a concert of Korean pop music. Partaking in the concert will be many cover bands. The guests of the festival will dance and take part in contests and other events. The festival will encourage young people to study the Korean language.



The festival will also feature Korean calligraphy. The guests of the festival will be able to take photos in traditional Korean costumes, buy souvenirs from South Korea and taste Korean food.



The festival is organized by Minsk City Hall, the Association of Belarusian Koreans, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Belarus, the Belarusian Center of National Cultures, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.