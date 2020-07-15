Minsk to host regular session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on 17 July

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian side is getting ready to host an offline session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk on 17 July, BelTA learned from Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko after the prime minister visited Moscow on 14 July.

Roman Golovchenko said: «My colleague [the prime minister of Russia] and I have discussed the matter. Everything is moving in the right direction so far. We are getting ready to host a face-to-face meeting of heads of government of the EAEU member states.»

The prime minister added that the Belarusian side, which presides in bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union this year, is getting ready to put important items concerning the future operation of the Eurasian Economic Union on agenda of the session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. «Absolutely practical matters. An intensive agenda. It meets the reality that is emerging in trade and economic relations,» Roman Golovchenko stressed.