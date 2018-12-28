Minsk to host TIBO 2019 ICT forum in April

MINSK. KAZINFORM The International Forum on Information and Communication Technologies TIBO 2019 will be held in Minsk-Arena on 8-12 April 2019, BelTA has learned from the Communications and Informatization Ministry.



The ICT forum TIBO is held in Belarus every year. It provides an opportunity to exchange knowledge and communicate best practices in the field of information technology. The major themes of the 2019 forum will be centered around electronic government (electronic healthcare, law, public security, social services, transport infrastructure), digital economy, the national segment of the Internet.



A contest of Internet resources TIBO Internet Award will be held. A Eurasian digital forum might also be arranged. In 2018 the forum had 27,500 visitors. Over 100 companies were presented; of them 20% were foreign firms. The business program featured 28 events, BelTA reports.