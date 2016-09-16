Minsk to host workshop on demographic challenges for media representatives

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk will host a workshop for the media on demographic challenges on 20 September, BelTA learned from the office of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Belarus.

The event will be held as part of the project "Support to the Implementation of the National Program of Ensuring Demographic Security of the Republic of Belarus" co-financed by UNFPA and the Government of the Russian Federation.

The workshop will aim to determine the key areas and forms for the promotion of the 2016-2020 state program "Health of the Nation and Demographic Security of the Republic of Belarus". The workshop will provide a platform for an open conversation among journalists, government officials and experts.



Partaking in the panel discussion will be representatives of the Labor and Social Security Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the National Statistics Committee, and the Economy Research Institute of the Economy Ministry. The event will also involve international experts, such as Sergei Ryazantsev, Director of the Center for Social Demography and Economic Sociology of the Institute for Socio-Political Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.