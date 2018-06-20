Mir Castle to host Eurasian International Festival of Cultures on June 21

GRODNO. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian International Festival of Cultures will take place in Mir Castle in the town of Mir, Korelichi District, Grodno Oblast on 21 June, representatives of the Belarusian intellectual property protection association BelBrand told BelTA.

It is the second time the festival has been arranged. The first one was held in Pinsk. The event is expected to bring together creative people from various countries.



The guests will be in for an extensive program. The festival will begin with an international plein air painting session. Prominent artists and beginners will take part in it.



The festival will continue with a fashion show by the Belarusian fashion designer Anastasia Falkovich. The show will feature a collection of apparel inspired by Belarusian motifs and will be held as a musical featuring the music band PAWA and the ballet company Feyeriya.



The evening program will continue with a concert by laureates of the Eurasian Economic Union musical award BelBrand Award. A symphonic orchestra will accompany performers from Belarus, Russia, Italy, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.



Guests of the festival will be invited to attend the folklore and folk music show Journey Around Nevrida. The fantasy folk music band Nevrida, the duet Arbat, and the winner of the Eurasian International Oriental Dancing Championship Milena Volskaya will take part in the show.



The Eurasian International Festival of Cultures is an international project of the intellectual property protection association BelBrand under the aegis of the Eurasian Economic Commission. The festival has become a unique international platform for the creative growth of young people from EAEU states. The festival reveals new talents in the area of music, literature, pictorial arts, theater and dancing arts, Kazinform refers to BelTA.