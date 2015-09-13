Miracle in North Carolina: Mother wakes up from coma hearing her baby cry

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - A newborn saved the life of her mother in North Carolina.

A new mother in Northern Carolina, feared to stay in a coma after childbirth, woke up when her baby cried. Shelly Cawley, 23, had an emergency Caesarean section during which she slipped into coma without waking up for a week, making doctors nervous they would lose her. She went into a coma after a blood clot broke loose during the C-section. Baby Rylan Cawley might have lost her mom if a Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast nurse didn't have an idea that saved Shelly's life. Doctors told Jeremy they were helpless and his wife's survival depended on her own willingness to fight, so the nurse was convinced if Shelly heard Rylan cry, she would wake up.

"Because the baby already thriving she was doing great, "Manus added. The baby was put on Shelly's chest and started crying making her mother open her eyes.

"I got my wife back," he exclaimed.

The Cawleys have reportedly decided to inspire others not to lose the faith and wrote a book about their struggle which prompted public interest in their story. The money is believed to be for covering their medical bills, Sputniknews.com.