ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mirbolat Ayupov was named Director General of "Kazmedia Center" LLP on August 4, 2014. Previously, he headed "Zerde" National Information and Communication Holding, the press service of "Kazmedia Center" informs.

Meir Yeskendirov previously held the position of the Director General of "Kazmedia Center" LLP until this August when he was relieved of his duties at his own request.