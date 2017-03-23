Mirziyoyev invites Nazarbayev to visit Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to visit Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I consider the negotiations and the visit of today to be historic", Mirziyoyev said during a bilateral meeting in Akorda.

The Head of Uzbekistan also stated that election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of UN Security Council is historic and of vital importance for Central Asia region.

"I am confident that measures for Afghanistan will be adopted for two years of non-permanent membership [of Kazakhstan] in UNSC", Shavkat Mirziyoyev added. The Uzbek Leader underlined that stability and peace in Afghanistan are very important for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

"We have agreed to meet more frequently, exchange views and move forward. I invite you, Nursultan Abishevich, to visit Uzbekistan at any time convenient for you. I will be very delighted to meet you in Uzbekistan', Mirziyoyev added.