  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Miss Astana-2015 prize fund to make 1 mln tenge

    14:28, 10 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The final stage of Miss Astana-2015 will be held at the capital city's Congress Hall on November 12.

    "200 ladies have applied for the contest this year. 20 of them only have qualified for the final stage. The youngest of them is 16 years old only," Director of Miss Astana-2015 contest Olga Radesh said. The contest's prize fund is 1 mln tenge. Four winners of the event will be honored to join the national Miss Kazakhstan-2015 competition.

    Tags:
    Celebrities Astana Kazinform's Timeline News НОВОСТЬ В ШАПКЕ СТРАНИЦЫ
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!