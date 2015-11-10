Miss Astana-2015 prize fund to make 1 mln tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The final stage of Miss Astana-2015 will be held at the capital city's Congress Hall on November 12.

"200 ladies have applied for the contest this year. 20 of them only have qualified for the final stage. The youngest of them is 16 years old only," Director of Miss Astana-2015 contest Olga Radesh said. The contest's prize fund is 1 mln tenge. Four winners of the event will be honored to join the national Miss Kazakhstan-2015 competition.