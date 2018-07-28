  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Miss CIS 2018 winner crowned

    10:23, 28 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tatiana Akulenko of Ukraine crowned as Miss CIS 2018 beauty pageant held on Friday in Astana.

    Kazakhstan's Assem Yessengeldiyeva won the title of the 1st Vice Miss 2018, Armenia's Romella Tamaryan was named the 2nd Vice Miss 2018. Viktoria Volgina of Russia was awarded the title of the 3rd Vice Miss 2018.

    Beauties presented their national costumes, evening dresses and cocktail dresses.

    The winner was presented a gold-gilded crown with jewels.

    Tags:
    CIS Culture Top Story Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!