    Miss Kazakhstan-2013 gave birth to a son

    11:11, 15 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Miss Kazakhstan-2013 - 25-year-old Aiday Issayeva - delivered a baby today. The name of the newborn is unknown, family friend Assem Nursseitova wrote on her page in Instagram.

    A.Issayeva's husband Maksat is director general at a consulting company and president of a charity fund. They got familiarized with each other in a café three years ago when Aiday was celebrating successful completion of a semester with her friends. Their wedding party was held in an Almaty restaurant.

    Tags:
    Celebrities News Society
