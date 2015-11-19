Miss Kazakhstan 2014 ready to conquer the world

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Miss Kazakhstan 2014 Regina Vandysheva is busy preparing for the upcoming Miss World 2015 pageant in China, but she managed to make time for a quick Q&A with Kazinform correspondent.

Kazinform: So how are the pageant preparations going? Regina Vandysheva: First of all, it is a great honor to represent the entire country. Right now I am busy preparing for the talent competition, sport challenge, national costume and spectacular evening wear during the final on the 19th of December. Winner will be announced only during the grand final, but organizers will keep an eye on all contestants the entire month. K: How do you plan to wow the judges during the talent competition? RV: I will do a contemporary dance performance. And that means I have to rehearse and train a lot. I do track and field, crossfit, gym sessions to stay in shape. K: What are you going to wear at the pageant? RV: All gowns are by Sherri Hill and the national costume is by Kazakhstani designer Aida Kaumenova. K: Who will support you in China? RV: I will be all alone the entire month and, then, my mother and director of the pageant [Miss Kazakhstan] will join me ahead of the grand final. K: Do you think you have a chance to win? RV: I am convinced that you must believe in yourself to represent your country. I'll do my best and keep my fingers crossed for a good result. K: Thank you for the interview and we wish you good luck at the upcoming pageant! NOTE: The 65th edition of the Miss World 2015 pageant will be held on December 19, 2015 at the Crown of Beauty Theater in Sanya, China.