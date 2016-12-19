Miss Puerto Rico crowned as Miss World 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Stephanie del Valle of Puerto Rico won the title of Miss World 2016 in the U.S. on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Russia's RIA Novosti.

Kazakhstan was represented by 18-year-old Aliya Mergembayeva from Aktau.

Beauties from Kenya, the Philippines, Indonesia and the Dominican Republic were among top 5 finalists along with the 19-year-old de Valle.

Established in 1951, the Miss World is the oldest beauty pageant in the world.

