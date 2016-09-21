Miss Shymkent 2016 crowned

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 16 beauties from Shymkent city vied for the 2016 Miss Shymkent title and the right to represent their home city at the 2016 Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant.

Begzhigit Togzhan was crowned as the winner of the pageant organized by the Shymkent city administration.



Faizulla Aiymzhan was the runner-up and Dayana Sadvakassova was the second runner-up.



The audience choice award went to Salima Beisengaliyeva.



This year Shymkent also voted for the most beautiful girl of the city online. Gulzira Moldabekova became the winner of Miss Insta Shymkent 2016 online voting.















