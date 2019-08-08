Missile engine blast at testing site in northern Russia kills two

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Two people were killed and four others were injured due to a liquid propellant jet engine blast at a military test site, TASS reports.

«At the Russian Defense Ministry’s test site inthe Arkhangelsk Region there was an explosion and fire during a test of aliquid propellant jet engine,» the Defense Ministry issued astatement.

«Six representatives of the Defense Ministry and ofthe manufacturer have sustained injuries of varying severity at thescene. Two specialists died of sustained wounds. All victims were rushed tohospital and provided medical assistance,» the ministry said.

A brief rise of the radiation level above the natural background wasregistered in Severodinvsk following the explosion, the city authorities’spokeswoman Kseniya Yudina told TASS.

«The brief rise of the radiation level was registered in Severodvinskat about noon,» she said.

In his comment to TASS on the emergency response measures, ArkhangelskRegion’s governor claimed there is no need for evacuation following firethat broke out on the site.

«No, there is nothing of the sort, we have no such information,»Orlov replied, when asked if there were any plans for evacuating civilians.

Earlier, a source told TASS that the explosion and fire occurred duringworks on a ship in Severodvinsk.