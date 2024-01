PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The lifeless body of a six-year-old boy, went missing in Petropavlovsk, has been found today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Police, military and volunteers searched for the child for two days. His body was found not far from his home, at the Ishim River bottom. The child's body was sent for forensic medical examination, the internal affairs department of North Kazakhstan region reports.