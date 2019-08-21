Missing climbers: Bad weather delays search operations

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As earlier reported, a group of Kazakh climbers, namely, Murat Otepbayev, Andrei Korneyev and Alexander Checulin, who, unfortunately, died of pulmonary edema, got stuck in the snowdrift atop of Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan. The Kazakh Defense Ministry launched the rescue operation to find the trapped climbers.

Thehelicopter MI 171 of the Emergency Situations Committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministrywith military climbers onboard cannot start its rescue efforts due to severeweather conditions. It is still snowing in the mountains.