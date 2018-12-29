Missing foreigner found in Almaty mountains

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mikhail Shabalin, a national of the Russian Federation, aged 35, went missing in the Almaty mountains, has been found alive, the emergencies situations committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry informs.

The man was found by a forester. A group is engaged in rescue efforts now.



As earlier reported, the man went up to the mountains early Friday morning. He was going to ascend the Furmanov Peak. In the evening the man called his relatives to say that he went astray.