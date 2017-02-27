Missing helicopter found 60 km north-west of Ayagoz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The helicopter that went missing yesterday in East Kazakhstan was spotted 60 km north-west from the town of Ayagoz, representative of the MIA's Emergency Committee Ruslan Imankulov told Kazinform.

The crash site was spotted by a private MI-2 helicopter 60 km north-west from the town of Ayagoz. According to the crew, the pilot was killed and one passenger is alive and was taken to Aygyz village.

Latest information suggests only 2 people were on board: pilot and one passenger. Information about a second passenger has not been confirmed.

The private C-341 left from the village of Kozha in Urdzhar district yesterday and was supposed to land in Akshatau village of Ayagoz district for refueling. Two military helicopters MI-17 and MI-8 were involved in the search, as well as private MI-2.

In total 29 personnel and 4 pieces of equipment of DES EKR and police department were involved in search operation as well as 10 personnel and 5 units from the local executive body.

Situation rooms are working at the DES EKR Crisis Center and in Ayagoz district.

According to officials, a ministerial committee has been set up to investigate the crash.