Missing student found dead at morgue, cause of death revealed

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A student of the Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications found dead at a morgue in Almaty city was killed in a road accident, local police revealed.

"Alisher Aliyasilov died as a result of the road accident at 10:30 p.m. in Raiymbek Avenue on September 28. He died of sustained injuries at a hospital that same day. The victims had no ID and couldn't be identified by the authorities," the police said in a statement.



An investigation was launched.



The who alleged hit the victim to death was detailed.



Earlier it was reported that the student of the Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications went missing on September 28. Last time he was seen at the academy. Alisher told his friends he was going home.