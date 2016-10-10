Missing woman reportedly commits suicide in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Kundyz Bekeyeva who has been missing for two weeks was found dead in Karaganda city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Local police believe the 25-year-old woman committed suicide.



Kundyz lived with her grandfather and two uncles in the 18th microdistrict of Maikuduk. Her parents reside in Pavlodar region.



Her relatives told the police that the last time they saw Kundyz was when she left the house at 11:00 a.m. on September 27. Her lifeless body was found hanged two weeks later not far from her house by passers-by.



The police are investigating the circumstances of Bekeyeva's suicide.